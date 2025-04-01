F-15E Strike Eagle departs from Seymour Johnson AFB

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles perform routine preflight checks and depart from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 25, 2025. The F-15E is a highly maneuverable, all-weather tactical fighter designed to provide air superiority and precision strike capabilities in support of mission objectives.
|03.25.2025
|04.04.2025 14:41
|B-Roll
|957708
|250325-F-EK662-1001
|DOD_110905217
|00:02:28
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
