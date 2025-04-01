Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagle departs from Seymour Johnson AFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles perform routine preflight checks and depart from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 25, 2025. The F-15E is a highly maneuverable, all-weather tactical fighter designed to provide air superiority and precision strike capabilities in support of mission objectives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957708
    VIRIN: 250325-F-EK662-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905217
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagle departs from Seymour Johnson AFB, by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

