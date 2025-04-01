Coast Guard Station South Padre Island members conduct weapons training

Members at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island conduct training at a gun range March 18, 20205 near South Padre Island, Texas. This training prepares them for their missions on the Maritime Boundary Line, which include illegal migration, narcotics smuggling, and illegal fishing operations. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957706
|VIRIN:
|250404-G-HU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110905183
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
