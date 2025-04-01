Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island members conduct weapons training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members at Coast Guard Station South Padre Island conduct training at a gun range March 18, 20205 near South Padre Island, Texas. This training prepares them for their missions on the Maritime Boundary Line, which include illegal migration, narcotics smuggling, and illegal fishing operations. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957706
    VIRIN: 250404-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905183
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    migrant
    South padre
    illegal alien
    border ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download