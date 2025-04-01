Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Gunnery Training B-Roll

    THAILAND

    03.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Henderson 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, perform gunnery training during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) at the Thai Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 17, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Henderson)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957703
    VIRIN: 250317-A-HR615-3821
    Filename: DOD_110905168
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: TH

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

