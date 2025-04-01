16th Combat Aviation Brigade Gunnery Training B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, perform gunnery training during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) at the Thai Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 17, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Henderson)
|03.17.2025
|04.04.2025 15:16
|B-Roll
|957703
|250317-A-HR615-3821
|DOD_110905168
|00:04:45
|TH
|0
|0
