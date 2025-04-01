A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On April 3, 2025, the 324th Training Squadron held a Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication in honor of A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 324th Training Squadron is where Jacobson started her Air Force career in 2003. On September 28, 2005, Jacobson was killed in action during a deployment supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom — she gave her life in defense of our nation through heroic actions and unselfish dedication to duty in the service of her country. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)