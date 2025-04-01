Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson 

    37th Training Wing

    On April 3, 2025, the 324th Training Squadron held a Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication in honor of A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 324th Training Squadron is where Jacobson started her Air Force career in 2003. On September 28, 2005, Jacobson was killed in action during a deployment supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom — she gave her life in defense of our nation through heroic actions and unselfish dedication to duty in the service of her country. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957699
    VIRIN: 250404-F-LV958-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905056
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication, by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defender
    Jacobson
    A1C Jacobson
    324 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download