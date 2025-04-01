On April 3, 2025, the 324th Training Squadron held a Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication in honor of A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 324th Training Squadron is where Jacobson started her Air Force career in 2003. On September 28, 2005, Jacobson was killed in action during a deployment supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom — she gave her life in defense of our nation through heroic actions and unselfish dedication to duty in the service of her country. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957699
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-LV958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110905056
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A1C Elizabeth N. Jacobson Remembrance Ceremony and Building Dedication, by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
