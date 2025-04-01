Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 2025

    THAILAND

    03.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, joined the Royal Thai Army to conduct training during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 10-21, 2025. HG25 is an annual exercise highlighting the U.S. commitment to multilateral cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 15:18
    Location: TH

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

