Hanuman Guardian 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, joined the Royal Thai Army to conduct training during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 10-21, 2025. HG25 is an annual exercise highlighting the U.S. commitment to multilateral cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)