Coast Guard Station South Padre Island B-Roll

Members of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island use high-tech camera equipment to spot and monitor potential maritime threats in South Padre Island, Texas, March 16, 2025. Station South Padre Island plays a critical role in protecting U.S. waters near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
