Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island use high-tech camera equipment to spot and monitor potential maritime threats in South Padre Island, Texas, March 16, 2025. Station South Padre Island plays a critical role in protecting U.S. waters near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957693
    VIRIN: 250316-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_110904897
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download