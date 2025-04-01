6th ARW Talks Next-Gen Refueling With Next-Gen Officers

Members of the 6th Air Refueling connect with Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Florida and University of South Florida during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 1, 2025. During their tour, ROTC cadets from UF and USF met with active-duty officers assigned to U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, the 6th Operations Support Squadron, 6th Contracting Squadron and 50th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957687
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110904841
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
