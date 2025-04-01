Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW Talks Next-Gen Refueling With Next-Gen Officers

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 6th Air Refueling connect with Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Florida and University of South Florida during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 1, 2025. During their tour, ROTC cadets from UF and USF met with active-duty officers assigned to U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, the 6th Operations Support Squadron, 6th Contracting Squadron and 50th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 11:53
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Air Force
    ROTC
    6th Air Refueling Wing

