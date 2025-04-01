Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of Coast Guard Station South Padre Island conduct gun training in South Padre Island, Texas, March 17, 2025. Station South Padre Island is responsible for search and rescue, law enforcement, and maritime security along the southernmost stretch of the Texas coast. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957686
    VIRIN: 250317-G-XR638-1002
    Filename: DOD_110904840
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download