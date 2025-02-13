Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 13.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took his first tour of the Indo-Pacific area of operations during the last week of March 2025. During his tour, he met with political leaders of our partners and allies within the region and called for re-establishing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and to achieve peace through strength by working together and building credible warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. Demarcus)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 13:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957682
    VIRIN: 250401-M-YS392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110904673
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    SecDef
    Pete Hegseth
    DMAPROD
    DMAVMM
    Indo- Pacific
    USMCNews

