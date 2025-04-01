Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th FTW 2025 1st Quarter Update

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing introduces a Quarterly Video Update. In this issue we highlight key events from January through March, 2025; including Exercise Nexus Forge, Wing Annual Awards, SERE Water Survival Training, Havens' Bridge repairs, and SFS weapons qualifications. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 09:08
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Quarterly Update
    NEXUS FORGE

