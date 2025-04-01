Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Medical Readiness Command, Europe Conclude Best Leader Competition - AFN News Video

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe concluded their best leader competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition reinforced Soldiers’ ability to perform individual and critical tasks in field conditions with an emphasis on teamwork.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 07:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957654
    VIRIN: 250403-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110904274
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

