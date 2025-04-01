U.S. Medical Readiness Command, Europe Conclude Best Leader Competition - AFN News Video

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe concluded their best leader competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition reinforced Soldiers’ ability to perform individual and critical tasks in field conditions with an emphasis on teamwork.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 07:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|957654
|VIRIN:
|250403-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110904274
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
identified by DVIDS
