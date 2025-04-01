Gold Star Families Memorial - 1080p Graphics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 68th Theater Medical Command hosted a Gold Star Families Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, April 2nd at the Sembach Chapel on Sembach Kaserne. After the ceremony a bench was dedicated on behalf of families who have lost loved ones in service to our nation. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)



