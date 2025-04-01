Gold Star Families Memorial - 1080p Graphics

The 68th Theater Medical Command hosted a Gold Star Families Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, April 2nd at the Sembach Chapel on Sembach Kaserne. After the ceremony a bench was dedicated on behalf of families who have lost loved ones in service to our nation. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
