Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Helen O'Brien

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Helen O'Brien, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst technician, highlights her responsibilities within the squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2025. O'Brien's role as a budget analyst entails certifying and processing deployment orders to enable combat readiness and contingency operations for joint personnel across two combined commands. She was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her skill and work ethic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)