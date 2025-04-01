Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Helen O'Brien

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Helen O'Brien, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst technician, highlights her responsibilities within the squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2025. O'Brien's role as a budget analyst entails certifying and processing deployment orders to enable combat readiness and contingency operations for joint personnel across two combined commands. She was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her skill and work ethic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 04:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957639
    VIRIN: 240401-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110904178
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    Finance
    51st Fighter Wing
    51CPTS

