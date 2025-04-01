U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Helen O'Brien, 51st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst technician, highlights her responsibilities within the squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2025. O'Brien's role as a budget analyst entails certifying and processing deployment orders to enable combat readiness and contingency operations for joint personnel across two combined commands. She was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her skill and work ethic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 04:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957639
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110904178
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Helen O'Brien, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.