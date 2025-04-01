3d Marine Division Participates in Rifle Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division participate in the 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 26, 2025. The competition focuses on offensive and defensive tactics, patrolling, physical fitness, combat marksmanship, critical thinking, and signature management. The squads will be evaluated for over 96 hours of continuous operations while utilizing the Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scale (BARS). The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)