U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division participate in the 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 26, 2025. The competition focuses on offensive and defensive tactics, patrolling, physical fitness, combat marksmanship, critical thinking, and signature management. The squads will be evaluated for over 96 hours of continuous operations while utilizing the Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scale (BARS). The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 06:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957627
|VIRIN:
|250326-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110904031
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3d Marine Division Participates in Rifle Squad Competition, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
