Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Indo-Pacific focus; Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, and Mari Velasquez, an area specialist for USO Okinawa, are interviewed by Seaman Tyler Jackson, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, April 1, 2025. Velasquez and Loflin spoke about the USO's celebrations for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 00:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957621
    VIRIN: 250402-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110903979
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Indo-Pacific focus; Month of the Military Child, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    United Service Organizations
    Defense Media Activity
    MoMC
    American Forces Network Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download