Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, and Mari Velasquez, an area specialist for USO Okinawa, are interviewed by Seaman Tyler Jackson, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, April 1, 2025. Velasquez and Loflin spoke about the USO's celebrations for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 00:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957621
|VIRIN:
|250402-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110903979
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Indo-Pacific focus; Month of the Military Child, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.