Pacific News: April 4, 2025

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines alongside Singapore Guardsmen conduct field training exercise for Valiant Mark 25 in Singapore; U.S. Sailors participated alongside NASA and European Space Agency Astronauts during NASA underway recovery test 12 in preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission in the Pacific Ocean; U.S. Army Soldiers and Soldiers with the Philippine Army conducted combined sling load tactical operations training during Salaknib 2025 in the Philippines.
|04.04.2025
|04.04.2025 00:06
