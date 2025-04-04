Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 4, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines alongside Singapore Guardsmen conduct field training exercise for Valiant Mark 25 in Singapore; U.S. Sailors participated alongside NASA and European Space Agency Astronauts during NASA underway recovery test 12 in preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission in the Pacific Ocean; U.S. Army Soldiers and Soldiers with the Philippine Army conducted combined sling load tactical operations training during Salaknib 2025 in the Philippines.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 00:06
    Length: 00:02:00
    NASA
    Valiant Mark
    SALAKNIB
    Artemis II

