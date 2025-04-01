Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa DoDEA students learn soroban

    HAEBARU, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Doctor Melissa Hayes, superintendent for Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific South District, speaks about DoDEA school students learning how to use a soroban at Tsukazan Community Center and Museum, Haebaru, Japan, March 20, 2025. As part of Month of the Military Child, the Soroban Education Workshop 2025 was an opportunity for students to make and learn how to use their soroban which is the Japanese word for the abacus manual calculating tool, typically consisting of beads or counters that slide along rods or wires within a frame used for counting and performing calculations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 00:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957606
    VIRIN: 250401-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110903843
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HAEBARU, OKINAWA, JP

