Okinawa DoDEA students learn soroban

Doctor Melissa Hayes, superintendent for Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific South District, speaks about DoDEA school students learning how to use a soroban at Tsukazan Community Center and Museum, Haebaru, Japan, March 20, 2025. As part of Month of the Military Child, the Soroban Education Workshop 2025 was an opportunity for students to make and learn how to use their soroban which is the Japanese word for the abacus manual calculating tool, typically consisting of beads or counters that slide along rods or wires within a frame used for counting and performing calculations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)