Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Range, Indoor Pistol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Special Forces soldiers prepare for range operations and then practice pistol marksmanship in their indoor range.

    Video by SGT Hailey Lujan (353d CACOM)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957600
    VIRIN: 241104-A-PW434-4266
    Filename: DOD_110903796
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range, Indoor Pistol, by LTC Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Range
    #pistol
    #Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download