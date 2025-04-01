SEAC Troy Black visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

250327-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 27, 2025) - U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), speaks to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) and service members during an all-hands call at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)
