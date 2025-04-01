Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAC Troy Black visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250327-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 27, 2025) - U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), speaks to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) and service members during an all-hands call at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957599
    VIRIN: 250327-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110903755
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC Troy Black visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Navy
    CFAY
    SEAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download