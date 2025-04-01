Navy Marine Corps Relief Society; AFN Commercial

American Forces Network Pacific produces a television commercial for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society as preparations for the year ramp up at, produced on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, April. 04, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Sara Rizzo, director of the NMCRS Okinawa Office, and Sgt. Maj. Anthony Easton, sergeant major for MCIPA speak about how the NMCRS supports Sailors, Marines, and their families, across the globe. Since 1904 the NMCRS has provided more than $2 billion in financial assistance to more than 5 million active duty and retired beneficiaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
