    MRF-D 25.3: From the Field to the Future

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    03.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force soldiers, sailors, participate in various sporting events with students during a training event held by the Clontarf Foundation in Darwin, Australia, March 28, 2025. The Clontarf Foundation exists to improve the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem, and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in society. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by: Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 20:21
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    USMC
    Interoperability
    U.S. Embassy
    1st Marines
    MAGTF
    MRF-D 25.3

