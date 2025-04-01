MRF-D 25.3: From the Field to the Future

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force soldiers, sailors, participate in various sporting events with students during a training event held by the Clontarf Foundation in Darwin, Australia, March 28, 2025. The Clontarf Foundation exists to improve the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem, and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in society. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by: Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|03.28.2025
|04.03.2025 20:21
|Package
|957592
|250328-M-JE726-1964
|DOD_110903621
|00:02:09
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|1
|1
