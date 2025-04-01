Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIVARTY Best RADAR Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Teams of Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in the DIVARTY Best RADAR Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado on March 31 - April 3, 2025. This event, designed to determine the top radar section in RID, united the most skilled operators to compete in a series of challenging physical and technical tasks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957589
    VIRIN: 250403-A-ND131-1001
    Filename: DOD_110903496
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIVARTY Best RADAR Competition, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    DIVARTY
    Best RADAR

