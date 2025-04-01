Teams of Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in the DIVARTY Best RADAR Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado on March 31 - April 3, 2025. This event, designed to determine the top radar section in RID, united the most skilled operators to compete in a series of challenging physical and technical tasks.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957589
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-ND131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110903496
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
