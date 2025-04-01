Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief New Initiates

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    For over 80 years, the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program has assisted Army Soldiers and their families when in need of financial support.

    AER CEO, Tony Grinston, sat down with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs', April 2, 2025, Crista Mack, to discuss AER's new initiatives and goals.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack)

    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

