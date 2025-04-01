Army Emergency Relief New Initiates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For over 80 years, the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program has assisted Army Soldiers and their families when in need of financial support.



AER CEO, Tony Grinston, sat down with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs', April 2, 2025, Crista Mack, to discuss AER's new initiatives and goals.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack)