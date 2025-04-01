Indiana National Guard leadership reopens the Martinsville Armory following its first renovations since the building’s construction in 1958 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The renovation is part of a 20-year modernization plan to provide state-of-the-art facilities for Indiana Guardsmen to carry out their daily duties and training as part of the modern force.
|04.03.2025
|04.03.2025 15:36
|B-Roll
|957570
|250403-A-WN757-6510
|DOD_110902965
|00:00:21
|MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA, US
|0
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard opens renovated Martinsville Armory, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guard opens renovated Martinsville Armory
