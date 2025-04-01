Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard opens renovated Martinsville Armory

    MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard leadership reopens the Martinsville Armory following its first renovations since the building’s construction in 1958 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The renovation is part of a 20-year modernization plan to provide state-of-the-art facilities for Indiana Guardsmen to carry out their daily duties and training as part of the modern force.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957570
    VIRIN: 250403-A-WN757-6510
    Filename: DOD_110902965
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA, US

    This work, Indiana National Guard opens renovated Martinsville Armory, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Modernization
    Martinsville Armory

