    HSC-9 Conducts Search and Rescue Training Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conduct a search and rescue training exercise.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957568
    VIRIN: 250325-N-MI259-1057
    Filename: DOD_110902944
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-9 Conducts Search and Rescue Training Exercise, by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford

