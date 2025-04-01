Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    :60 second version, voice-over only no testimony
    Military life comes with unique challenges that can complicate relationships. That is why the Miltary & Family Readiness Center, in partnership with the Air Force Aid Society is proud to offer ELEVATE - a skills-based program designed to help couples strengthen and sustain healthy relationships by learning 7 core skills and qualities for relationhship success!!

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957567
    VIRIN: 250328-D-JK875-2021
    Filename: DOD_110902942
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elevate Your Relationship, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

