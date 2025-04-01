Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Elevate Your Relationship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Military life comes with unique challenges that can complicate relationships. That is why the Military & Family Readiness Center, in partnership with the Air Force Aid Society is proud to offer ELEVATE - a skills based program designed to help couples strengthen and sustain healthy relationships by learning 7 core skills and qualities for relationship success!!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957566
    VIRIN: 250328-D-JK875-6554
    Filename: DOD_110902937
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elevate Your Relationship, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download