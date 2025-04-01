Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanker Taxi

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft taxi on the flight line at the 171st Air Refueling Wing located near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2025. The primary mission of the 171st Air Refueling Wing is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft.  In doing so, the unit provides resources for global engagement to meet national objectives, and to assist local and state authorities at the direction of the governor.  The 171st also supports the Homeland Defense mission on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957565
    VIRIN: 250402-Z-NQ177-2001
    Filename: DOD_110902906
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Stratotanker
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    KC-135;

