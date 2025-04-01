Tanker Taxi

Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft taxi on the flight line at the 171st Air Refueling Wing located near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2025. The primary mission of the 171st Air Refueling Wing is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft. In doing so, the unit provides resources for global engagement to meet national objectives, and to assist local and state authorities at the direction of the governor. The 171st also supports the Homeland Defense mission on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)
