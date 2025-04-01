Coast Guard Cutter Chena crew working on the inland river system

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Chena crewmembers setting aids to navigation on the Mississippi River in Nov. 2024. The Coast Guard provides navigational positioning signals and buoys/aids that mark channels and harbors. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957563
|VIRIN:
|241119-G-JR369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902898
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
