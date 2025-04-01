Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Chena crew working on the inland river system

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Chena crewmembers setting aids to navigation on the Mississippi River in Nov. 2024. The Coast Guard provides navigational positioning signals and buoys/aids that mark channels and harbors. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957563
    VIRIN: 241119-G-JR369-1001
    Filename: DOD_110902898
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Aids to Navigation
    District 8
    USCGC CHENA

