U.S. Airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing and the Air Force reserve’s 910th Air Reserve Station board a C-17 aircraft from the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing, on the flight line at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to take part in exercise Southern Steel in New Zealand, April 2, 2025. Exercise Southern Steel is a two week long, multi-state, multi-national collaboration to practice and integrate emergency response techniques in the event of emergency or catastrophe. Interview: Tech. Sgt. Robert Gregor, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957561
|VIRIN:
|250402-Z-NQ177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902888
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Southern Steel, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
