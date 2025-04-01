Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Southern Steel

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing and the Air Force reserve’s 910th Air Reserve Station board a C-17 aircraft from the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing, on the flight line at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to take part in exercise Southern Steel in New Zealand, April 2, 2025. Exercise Southern Steel is a two week long, multi-state, multi-national collaboration to practice and integrate emergency response techniques in the event of emergency or catastrophe. Interview: Tech. Sgt. Robert Gregor, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957561
    VIRIN: 250402-Z-NQ177-1001
    Filename: DOD_110902888
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    910th Air Reserve Station
    West Virginia Air National Gaurd
    New Zealand Royal Air Force

