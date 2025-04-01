Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New War Room

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group attend the opening of the MCCYWG War Room at an undisclosed location, March 27, 2025. The war room enables Cyber Protection Team functions at distance and integrates tactical capabilities such as the Analytical Support Cell, Split Based Operations, Analytical Scheme of Maneuver, and Battle Update Briefs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957558
    VIRIN: 250327-M-FU507-9633
    Filename: DOD_110902808
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New War Room, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Opening Ceremony
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    war room
    Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group
    MCCYWG

