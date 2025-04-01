Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New War Room

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group attend the opening of the MCCYWG War Room at an undisclosed location, March 27, 2025. The war room enables Cyber Protection Team functions at distance and integrates tactical capabilities such as the Analytical Support Cell, Split Based Operations, Analytical Scheme of Maneuver, and Battle Update Briefs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)