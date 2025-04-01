U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Cyber Warfare Group attend the opening of the MCCYWG War Room at an undisclosed location, March 27, 2025. The war room enables Cyber Protection Team functions at distance and integrates tactical capabilities such as the Analytical Support Cell, Split Based Operations, Analytical Scheme of Maneuver, and Battle Update Briefs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957558
|VIRIN:
|250327-M-FU507-9633
|Filename:
|DOD_110902808
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New War Room, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.