    Delta Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice dry firing during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2025. Recruits practice the fundamentals of marksmanship during grass week before moving on to live fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957554
    VIRIN: 250401-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110902796
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Grass Week, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit
    M16A-4
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Grass Week

