Delta Company Grass Week

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice dry firing during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2025. Recruits practice the fundamentals of marksmanship during grass week before moving on to live fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957554
|VIRIN:
|250401-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902796
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
