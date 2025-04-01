U.S. Army Thanks Lithuania for Bringing Our Soldiers Home

Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, 1st Armored Division commanding general, expresses his condolences to the familes of the four 3rd Infantry Division soldiers that perished this week in a vehicle accident. He also thanks the Lithuanian, Polish, and Estonian rescue workers who worked day and night to bring our Soldiers home.
