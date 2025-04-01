Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Thanks Lithuania for Bringing Our Soldiers Home

    LITHUANIA

    04.03.2025

    Video by Maj. Nicholas Chopp 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, 1st Armored Division commanding general, expresses his condolences to the familes of the four 3rd Infantry Division soldiers that perished this week in a vehicle accident. He also thanks the Lithuanian, Polish, and Estonian rescue workers who worked day and night to bring our Soldiers home.

