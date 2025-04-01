Red Flag 50th Anniversary Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 50 years, Red Flag has been the cornerstone of combat readiness, shaping the way warfighters train and fight. As threats evolve, so does the exercise, ensuring Airmen are prepared for the future fight. Built on a legacy of innovation and joint integration, Red Flag remains the premier training environment, forging lethal, resilient, and combat-ready forces.