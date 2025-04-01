Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 50th Anniversary Promo

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    For 50 years, Red Flag has been the cornerstone of combat readiness, shaping the way warfighters train and fight. As threats evolve, so does the exercise, ensuring Airmen are prepared for the future fight. Built on a legacy of innovation and joint integration, Red Flag remains the premier training environment, forging lethal, resilient, and combat-ready forces.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957539
    VIRIN: 250401-F-LD225-6407
    Filename: DOD_110902611
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NEVADA, US

    Red Flag
    ACC
    Nellis
    Combat Readiness
    414th
    USAFWC

