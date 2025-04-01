Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 takeoff

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew takes off April 2, 2024, at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. The aircrew was launching to conduct hoist training. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957535
    VIRIN: 250402-G-JR369-1001
    Filename: DOD_110902574
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    MH-65

