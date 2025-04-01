Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 takeoff

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew takes off April 2, 2024, at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. The aircrew was launching to conduct hoist training. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957535
|VIRIN:
|250402-G-JR369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902574
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.