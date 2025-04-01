Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson and members of Congress for a visit at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 3, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957534
    VIRIN: 250403-F-VS137-8262
    Filename: DOD_110902553
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    Washington D.C.
    SECDEF Hegseth
    Sepaker of the House
    Rep. Mike Johnson

