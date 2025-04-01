Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral supports NASA space missions

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Keller, a machinery technician at Station Port Canaveral, discusses Coast Guard space launch mission support March 12, 2025, at Port Canaveral, Florida. Port Canaveral, a major seaport, plays a crucial role in maritime security and border protection, especially in supporting space operations.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 11:25
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    NASA
    Coast Guard
    Cape Canaveral
    Station Port Canaveral
    Spacex

