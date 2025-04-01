The Pro Pickleball Tour visits Caserma Ederle on March 17, 2025. The trip was sponsored by the MWR to raise the morale of the Soldiers assigned to USAG Italy and to introduce a new, emerging sport to the community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957519
|VIRIN:
|250317-A-FG870-5499
|Filename:
|DOD_110902308
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pro Pickleball Tour AFN VIC, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.