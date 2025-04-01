Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pro Pickleball Tour AFN VIC

    ITALY

    03.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Pro Pickleball Tour visits Caserma Ederle on March 17, 2025. The trip was sponsored by the MWR to raise the morale of the Soldiers assigned to USAG Italy and to introduce a new, emerging sport to the community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 10:26
    Location: IT

