Pro Pickleball Tour AFN VIC

The Pro Pickleball Tour visits Caserma Ederle on March 17, 2025. The trip was sponsored by the MWR to raise the morale of the Soldiers assigned to USAG Italy and to introduce a new, emerging sport to the community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)