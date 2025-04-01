Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC's 1000 Pound Challenge

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos MoranBonilla, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command force protections noncommissioned officer in charge, joins the 1000 Pound Club Mar. 12, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 1000 Pound Challenge consists of three barbell workouts with a 1000 consecutive pound goal and a 1 hour time limit, with an alternative 500 pound goal (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    This work, 10th AAMDC's 1000 Pound Challenge, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

