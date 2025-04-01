Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Meink Confirmation Hearing, Aircrew Engagement Survey, and Red Flag Expands International Collaboration

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Dr. Troy Meink testifies before a Senate committee regarding his nomination to be Air Force secretary; aircrew members can take the annual Aircrew Engagement Survey; and Red Flag 25-2 provides realistic, high-end training for airmen and partner nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957501
    VIRIN: 250403-F-XD815-1001
    Filename: DOD_110901916
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

