    Airborne Jump and Heavy Drop with 4-319

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation including a heavy drop and live-fire with an M119 howitzer, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 21, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957500
    VIRIN: 240330-A-DT978-2002
    Filename: DOD_110901914
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Jump and Heavy Drop with 4-319, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    4-319AFAR

