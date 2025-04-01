U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation including a heavy drop and live-fire with an M119 howitzer, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 21, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 08:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957500
|VIRIN:
|240330-A-DT978-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110901914
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Airborne Jump and Heavy Drop with 4-319, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.