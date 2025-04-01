Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosted Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 2, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and Tech Sgt. Jackie Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 08:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957493
|VIRIN:
|250403-F-VS137-1892
|Filename:
|DOD_110901853
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Hosts HHS Secretary Kennedy, Jr., by SSgt Eugene Oliver and TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.