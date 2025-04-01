Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts HHS Secretary Kennedy, Jr.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosted Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 2, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and Tech Sgt. Jackie Sanders)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 08:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957493
    VIRIN: 250403-F-VS137-1892
    Filename: DOD_110901853
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts HHS Secretary Kennedy, Jr., by SSgt Eugene Oliver and TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kennedy
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    Washington D.C.
    SECEDEF Hegseth

