    Outstation Crisis Response Exercise - EARF

    KENYA

    03.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The video highlights the East Africa Response Force assigned to Task Force Associator and the Kenyan Defense Forces conducting an Outstation Crisis Response Exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, March 26-28. The OSCRE reinforced service member’s warrior ethos, lethality and readiness and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa mission of enhancing partner nation capacity, promoting regional stability, dissuading conflict, and protecting U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    TAGS

    Kenya
    One Team
    EARF
    StrongerTogether
    Kenyan Defense Force
    Task Force Associator

