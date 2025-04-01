Outstation Crisis Response Exercise - EARF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957491" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The video highlights the East Africa Response Force assigned to Task Force Associator and the Kenyan Defense Forces conducting an Outstation Crisis Response Exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, March 26-28. The OSCRE reinforced service member’s warrior ethos, lethality and readiness and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa mission of enhancing partner nation capacity, promoting regional stability, dissuading conflict, and protecting U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)