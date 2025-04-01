The video highlights the East Africa Response Force assigned to Task Force Associator and the Kenyan Defense Forces conducting an Outstation Crisis Response Exercise at Manda Bay, Kenya, March 26-28. The OSCRE reinforced service member’s warrior ethos, lethality and readiness and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa mission of enhancing partner nation capacity, promoting regional stability, dissuading conflict, and protecting U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 09:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957491
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-NR948-4462
|Filename:
|DOD_110901830
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Outstation Crisis Response Exercise - EARF, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek and A1C Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
