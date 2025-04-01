Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Sigonella :15 sec TV spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.13.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 13, 2025) A 15 second spot, created for American Forces Network Europe television broadcast, highlights Naval Air Station Sigonella and personnel operating onboard the base. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 06:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 957487
    VIRIN: 250113-N-WF272-1001
    Filename: DOD_110901776
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella :15 sec TV spot, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    NAS Sigonella
    recognition
    AFN Sigonella
    TV spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download