CSG-12 Objectives.
Complete the mission.
Exceed expectations.
Be the best example of America's Away Team.
Bring everyone home.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 05:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|957484
|VIRIN:
|250318-N-IQ220-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110901670
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OPERATION: Be Ready Before Arrival, by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.