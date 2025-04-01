Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPERATION: Be Ready Before Arrival

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    CSG-12 Objectives.
    Complete the mission.
    Exceed expectations.
    Be the best example of America's Away Team.
    Bring everyone home.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 05:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 957484
    VIRIN: 250318-N-IQ220-1001
    Filename: DOD_110901670
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, OPERATION: Be Ready Before Arrival, by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    CSG-12
    Carrier Strike Group 12

