    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) moors alongside USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    DARWIN, Northern Territory, Australia (March 27, 2025) – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) prepares to moor alongside submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, March 27, 2025. Darwin is Emory S. Land’s 17th port call since it departed on deployment May 17, 2024. Emory S. Land and Minnesota are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957483
    VIRIN: 250327-N-SF230-1005
    Filename: DOD_110901643
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Australia
    submarine
    deployment
    Emory S. Land

