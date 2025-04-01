USS Minnesota (SSN 783) moors alongside USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DARWIN, Northern Territory, Australia (March 27, 2025) – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) prepares to moor alongside submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, March 27, 2025. Darwin is Emory S. Land’s 17th port call since it departed on deployment May 17, 2024. Emory S. Land and Minnesota are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)