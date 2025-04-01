Footage of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron's VR room, allowing members to train and hone their maintenance skills without the possibility of making a mistake that could damage an aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957481
|VIRIN:
|250321-F-BS430-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110901576
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 730 Air Mobility Squadron VR Room, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
