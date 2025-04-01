U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers a message to the Service Members of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 01:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|957480
|VIRIN:
|250328-F-BT860-4036
|Filename:
|DOD_110901560
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC Black PSA, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.