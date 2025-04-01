Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philip A. Connelly competition FY25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    After dominating at the USARC level, the 1003rd Quartermaster Field Feeding Company stepped up to the DA level in the 2024 Philip A. Connelly competition

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957474
    VIRIN: 250329-A-PK275-7092
    Filename: DOD_110901438
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philip A. Connelly competition FY25, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download