PACIFIC UPDATE: JJOC Activation

The Japan Self Defense Force Joint Operations Command has been officially established at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan. The command will oversee the three branches of the Japan Self Defense Forces for integration of mission operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Brandt Self)