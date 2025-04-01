Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC UPDATE: JJOC Activation

    JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen and Senior Airman Brandt Self

    Media Center - Japan

    The Japan Self Defense Force Joint Operations Command has been officially established at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan. The command will oversee the three branches of the Japan Self Defense Forces for integration of mission operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Brandt Self)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 21:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP

    usfj
    Japan Self Defense Force
    JJOC
    Japan Self Defense Force Joint Operations Command

